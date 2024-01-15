Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 7670.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7655.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7675.85 per share and closed at 7670.7 per share. The stock's high for the day was 7717.8, while the low was 7615. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is currently at 472,711.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 35033 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7670.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, a total of 35,033 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 7,670.7.

