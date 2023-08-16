Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 7063.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7018.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 7050 and closed at 7063.6 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price during the day was 7055.65, while the lowest price was 6939.7. The company's market capitalization is 424,721.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 7999.9, and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 34,613 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

