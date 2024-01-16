Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Soars with Positive Trading

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7662.1 and closed at ₹7655.35. The stock had a high of ₹7690 and a low of ₹7455.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹461,667.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 38,774 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7512.5 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 36. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.48% or ₹36 from its previous price.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 38,774. The closing price for the day was ₹7,655.35.
