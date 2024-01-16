Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 7476.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7512.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7662.1 and closed at 7655.35. The stock had a high of 7690 and a low of 7455.15. The market capitalization of the company is 461,667.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 38,774 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7512.5, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹7476.5

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7512.5 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 36. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.48% or 36 from its previous price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7655.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 38,774. The closing price for the day was 7,655.35.

