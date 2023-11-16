Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stocks plummet as traders lose confidence

On the last day of trading, the open price for Bajaj Finance was ₹7436, and the close price was ₹7359.55. The stock had a high of ₹7473.95 and a low of ₹7122.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹446072.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 64524 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.16%
|3 Months
|3.26%
|6 Months
|7.74%
|YTD
|9.87%
|1 Year
|2.83%
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7223.95. There has been a percent change of -1.84, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -135.6, implying a decline of ₹135.6 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 64,524. The closing price of the stock was ₹7,359.55.
