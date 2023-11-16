Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stocks plummet as traders lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -1.84 %. The stock closed at 7359.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7223.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, the open price for Bajaj Finance was 7436, and the close price was 7359.55. The stock had a high of 7473.95 and a low of 7122.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 446072.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 64524 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.16%
3 Months3.26%
6 Months7.74%
YTD9.87%
1 Year2.83%
16 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7223.95, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹7359.55

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7223.95. There has been a percent change of -1.84, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -135.6, implying a decline of 135.6 in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7359.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 64,524. The closing price of the stock was 7,359.55.

