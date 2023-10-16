comScore
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at 8032.75, down -0.21% from yesterday's 8049.7
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹8032.75, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹8049.7

29 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 8049.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8032.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 8014.45 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 8080 and a low of 7957.75. The company has a market capitalization of 486,983.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 33624 shares.

16 Oct 2023, 06:40:53 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹8032.75, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹8049.7

Bajaj Finance stock closed at 8032.75 today, showing a decrease of 0.21% compared to the previous day's closing price of 8049.7. The net change in the stock price was -16.95.

16 Oct 2023, 05:44:07 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Finance stock today is 7985.55, while the high price is 8069.8.

16 Oct 2023, 03:33:02 PM IST

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 8078.3 as against previous close of 8078.3

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 8032.5. The bid price stands at 8054.75 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 8056.5 with an offer quantity of 125. The stock has an open interest of 4248000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:15:12 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Bajaj Finance Ltd stock is INR 5,485.70, while the 52-week high price is INR 8,192.00.

16 Oct 2023, 03:01:54 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8035.95, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹8049.7

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 8035.95. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.17. The net change in the stock price is -13.75.

16 Oct 2023, 02:50:28 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 16 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 188.45 (-7.46%) & 140.45 (-8.77%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 16 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 124.45 (+0.61%) & 175.0 (+0.72%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 02:35:17 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8042, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹8049.7

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 8042. There has been a decrease of 0.1% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -7.7.

16 Oct 2023, 02:14:26 PM IST

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 8078.3 as against previous close of 8078.3

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 8020. The bid price is 8036.75 and the offer price is 8040.4. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is 250. The open interest is 4278500.

16 Oct 2023, 02:12:40 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bajaj Finance stock is 7985.55, while the high price is 8069.8.

16 Oct 2023, 01:51:37 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8020.15, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹8049.7

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 8020.15, with a percent change of -0.37. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.37% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -29.55, which means that the stock has decreased by 29.55 per share.

16 Oct 2023, 01:23:59 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 16 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 127.7 (-17.05%) & 93.15 (-17.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 16 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 141.95 (+14.75%) & 195.9 (+12.75%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 01:10:01 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Finance stock for today is 7985.55, while the high price is 8069.8.

16 Oct 2023, 01:08:57 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8020, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹8049.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 8020. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -29.7, suggesting a decrease of 29.7 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 12:51:07 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:46:41 PM IST

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 8078.3 as against previous close of 8078.3

Bajaj Finance, a leading financial services company, has a spot price of 8022.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 8040.6, while the offer price is 8042.6. There is a bid quantity of 250 and an offer quantity of 125. The stock has a significant open interest of 4262375, indicating strong trading activity.

16 Oct 2023, 12:33:21 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8023, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹8049.7

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 8023. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -26.7, suggesting a decrease of 26.7 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:13:24 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Finance stock today was 7985.55, while the high price reached 8069.8.

16 Oct 2023, 12:05:39 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 16 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 87.65 (-22.19%) & 122.35 (-20.53%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 16 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 145.45 (+17.58%) & 202.6 (+16.6%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 11:47:26 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8014.7, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹8049.7

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 8014.7. There has been a -0.43 percent change, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -35, suggesting a decrease of 35. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline.

16 Oct 2023, 11:23:28 AM IST

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 8078.3 as against previous close of 8078.3

Bajaj Finance, a leading Indian non-banking financial company, has a spot price of 8039.6. The bid price stands at 8053.15 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 8057.8 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has a significant open interest of 4,236,500, indicating strong market participation and potential trading activity.

16 Oct 2023, 11:13:37 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8002.45, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹8049.7

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 8002.45. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -47.25, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.

16 Oct 2023, 11:10:01 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Finance stock today was 8012.35, while the high price was 8069.8.

16 Oct 2023, 10:52:19 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 16 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 145.4 (-5.55%) & 104.5 (-7.23%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 16 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 122.95 (-0.61%) & 172.9 (-0.49%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 10:20:50 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8050, up 0% from yesterday's ₹8049.7

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the stock price is 8050. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating that the stock price has remained relatively stable. The net change in the stock price is 0.3, suggesting a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:19:52 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finance stock reached a low price of 8012.35 and a high price of 8069.80.

16 Oct 2023, 10:05:40 AM IST

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 8078.3 as against previous close of 8078.3

Bajaj Finance, a leading financial institution, currently has a spot price of 8019. The bid price stands at 8034.05, with a bid quantity of 125. On the other hand, the offer price is 8037.45, accompanied by an offer quantity of 250. The open interest for the stock is at a substantial 4,235,875.

16 Oct 2023, 09:54:51 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:53:56 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8025, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹8049.7

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 8025, with a percent change of -0.31. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.31%. The net change is -24.7, indicating a decrease of 24.7 in the stock price. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 09:03:14 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8047.55, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹8014.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 8047.55. It has experienced a percent change of 0.41, which indicates a slight increase. The net change in stock price is 33.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 08:10:16 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8014.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,624. The closing price for the day was 8014.45.

