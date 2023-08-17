Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023
Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 7018.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6979.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bajaj Finance had an open price of ₹7001 and a close price of ₹7018.65 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹7001.05 and a low of ₹6918.45. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹422,348.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 34,286 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 08:24:54 AM IST
