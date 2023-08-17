Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

Bajaj Finance had an open price of ₹7001 and a close price of ₹7018.65 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹7001.05 and a low of ₹6918.45. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹422,348.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 34,286 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.