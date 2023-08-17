Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:24 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 7018.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6979.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance had an open price of 7001 and a close price of 7018.65 on the last day. The stock had a high of 7001.05 and a low of 6918.45. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 422,348.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 34,286 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7018.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a trading volume of 34,286 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 7018.65.

