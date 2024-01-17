Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 7476.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7472.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, the Bajaj Finance stock opened at 7475 and closed at 7476.5. The stock had a high of 7613.75 and a low of 7430. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 461,432.85 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 41,869 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7476.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,869. The closing price for the stock was 7,476.5.

