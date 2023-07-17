Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees bullish trading today

On the last day, the open price for Bajaj Finance was ₹7474.5, while the close price was slightly lower at ₹7474.45. The stock had a high of ₹7518.65 and a low of ₹7400. The market capitalization for Bajaj Finance is ₹453319.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9, and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 21929 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7489.95, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹7481 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7489.95, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 8.95. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.12% and there has been a net increase of 8.95 in the stock price. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7471.35, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹7481 The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7471.35. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -9.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹9.65 in the stock price. Click here for Bajaj Finance AGM Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7455.1, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹7481 The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7455.1. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -25.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹25.9 in the stock price. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7459.45, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹7481 The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7459.45. This represents a decrease of 0.29% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -21.55. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7463, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹7481 The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7463 with a percent change of -0.24. This indicates that the stock has decreased slightly. The net change is -18, suggesting that the stock has dropped by ₹18. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decrease in value. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7464.3, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹7481 As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7464.3. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -16.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹16.7 in the stock price. Click here for Bajaj Finance News Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7462.65, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹7481 The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7462.65. It has experienced a decrease of 0.25% in percentage change and a net change of -18.35. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7456.4, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹7481 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7456.4, with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -24.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.33% and the value has decreased by ₹24.6. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7467.5, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹7481 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7467.5 with a percent change of -0.18. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.18% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -13.5, indicating a decrease of ₹13.5 in the stock price. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7482.85, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹7481 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7482.85. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.02, resulting in a net change of 1.85. Click here for Bajaj Finance Dividend Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7488.25, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹7481 The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7488.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 7.25. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7490.05, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹7481 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7490.05, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 9.05. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.12% and the actual increase in value is 9.05 rupees. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7504.1, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹7481 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7504.1, with a net change of 23.1 and a percent change of 0.31. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7517.05, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹7481 As of the latest data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7517.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.48, with a net change of 36.05. Click here for Bajaj Finance Profit Loss Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7486.55, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹7481 The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7486.55. There has been a 0.07 percent change, with a net change of 5.55. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7512.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹7481 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7512.75. There has been a 0.42 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 31.75. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7494, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹7474.45 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7494 with a percent change of 0.26%. This means that the stock price has increased slightly. The net change in the stock price is 19.55, indicating that the stock has gained value. Overall, the stock of Bajaj Finance is performing positively in the market. Share Via

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7474.45 yesterday On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance BSE had a volume of 21,929 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹7,474.45. Share Via