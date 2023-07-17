comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees bullish trading today
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees bullish trading today

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:04 PM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 7481 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7489.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, the open price for Bajaj Finance was 7474.5, while the close price was slightly lower at 7474.45. The stock had a high of 7518.65 and a low of 7400. The market capitalization for Bajaj Finance is 453319.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9, and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 21929 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:04:47 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7489.95, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹7481

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7489.95, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 8.95. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.12% and there has been a net increase of 8.95 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:49:54 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7471.35, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹7481

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7471.35. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -9.65, suggesting a decrease of 9.65 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:35:15 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7455.1, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹7481

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7455.1. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -25.9, suggesting a decrease of 25.9 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:34:04 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 12:16:11 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7459.45, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹7481

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7459.45. This represents a decrease of 0.29% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -21.55.

17 Jul 2023, 12:01:02 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7463, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹7481

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7463 with a percent change of -0.24. This indicates that the stock has decreased slightly. The net change is -18, suggesting that the stock has dropped by 18. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:46:27 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7464.3, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹7481

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7464.3. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -16.7, suggesting a decrease of 16.7 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:38:25 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7462.65, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹7481

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7462.65. It has experienced a decrease of 0.25% in percentage change and a net change of -18.35.

17 Jul 2023, 11:15:22 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7456.4, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹7481

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7456.4, with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -24.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.33% and the value has decreased by 24.6.

17 Jul 2023, 11:06:59 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7467.5, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹7481

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7467.5 with a percent change of -0.18. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.18% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -13.5, indicating a decrease of 13.5 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:50:49 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7482.85, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹7481

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7482.85. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.02, resulting in a net change of 1.85.

17 Jul 2023, 10:33:38 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7488.25, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹7481

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7488.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 7.25.

17 Jul 2023, 10:19:56 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7490.05, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹7481

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7490.05, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 9.05. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.12% and the actual increase in value is 9.05 rupees.

17 Jul 2023, 10:04:07 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7504.1, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹7481

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7504.1, with a net change of 23.1 and a percent change of 0.31. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:52:41 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7517.05, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹7481

As of the latest data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7517.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.48, with a net change of 36.05.

17 Jul 2023, 09:36:58 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7486.55, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹7481

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7486.55. There has been a 0.07 percent change, with a net change of 5.55.

17 Jul 2023, 09:17:36 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7512.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹7481

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7512.75. There has been a 0.42 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 31.75.

17 Jul 2023, 09:00:52 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7494, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹7474.45

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7494 with a percent change of 0.26%. This means that the stock price has increased slightly. The net change in the stock price is 19.55, indicating that the stock has gained value. Overall, the stock of Bajaj Finance is performing positively in the market.

17 Jul 2023, 08:03:19 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7474.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance BSE had a volume of 21,929 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 7,474.45.

