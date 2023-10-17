Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at 8091.35, up 0.73% from yesterday's 8032.75

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹8091.35, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹8032.75 Bajaj Finance stock closed at ₹8091.35, up 0.73% from the previous day's closing price of ₹8032.75. This represents a net change of ₹58.6.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 8091.35 58.6 0.73 8190.0 5487.25 489058.05 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1244.05 -2.05 -0.16 1284.45 658.0 102265.93 Power Finance Corp 251.45 -0.4 -0.16 258.15 80.68 82981.06 SBI Cards & Payment Services 805.0 4.85 0.61 932.35 690.9 76158.99 Shriram Finance 1889.95 23.3 1.25 1974.95 1172.0 70764.88 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Bajaj Finance stock is ₹8057.15, while the high price is ₹8162.

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 8082.7 as against previous close of 8054.95 Bajaj Finance is a stock trading at a spot price of 8102. The bid price is 8125.15, and the offer price is 8127.95. The offer quantity is 125, and the bid quantity is also 125. The stock has an open interest of 4404750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finance Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Bajaj Finance Ltd stock is 5485.7, while the 52-week high price is 8192.0.

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8094, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹8032.75 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹8094, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 61.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.76% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of ₹61.25. Click here for Bajaj Finance Shareholdings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Bajaj Finance Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 17 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹153.65 (+11.99%) & ₹107.7 (+11.66%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 17 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹138.6 (-22.61%) & ₹93.0 (-27.17%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8088.5, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹8032.75 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹8088.5. It has experienced a percent change of 0.69, which corresponds to a net change of 55.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 8087.9 55.15 0.69 8190.0 5487.25 488849.52 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1242.15 -3.95 -0.32 1284.45 658.0 102109.74 Power Finance Corp 251.5 -0.35 -0.14 258.15 80.68 82997.56 SBI Cards & Payment Services 806.15 6.0 0.75 932.35 690.9 76267.79 Shriram Finance 1885.0 18.35 0.98 1974.95 1172.0 70579.54

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹8057.15, while the high price is ₹8162. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 8082.7 as against previous close of 8054.95 Bajaj Finance, a leading financial services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 8096.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 8121.45, while the offer price stands at 8123.55. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 125. The stock has a significant open interest of 4,393,500, indicating strong investor interest and potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8087.8, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹8032.75 The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹8087.8, which represents a 0.69% increase. The net change in the stock price is ₹55.05.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 8054.19 10 Days 7992.06 20 Days 7810.57 50 Days 7439.99 100 Days 7347.14 300 Days 6732.36

Top active options for Bajaj Finance Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 17 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹149.5 (+8.97%) & ₹104.75 (+8.61%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 17 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹137.35 (-23.31%) & ₹94.15 (-26.27%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8084.1, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹8032.75 The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹8084.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 51.35, suggesting a positive movement.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹8057.15, while the high price is ₹8162.

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 8082.7 as against previous close of 8054.95 Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 8074.2. The bid price is 8100.65, with a bid quantity of 250. The offer price is 8103.0, with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4338125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8077, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹8032.75 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹8077, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 44.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. Click here for Bajaj Finance AGM

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 8068.25 35.5 0.44 8190.0 5487.25 487661.84 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1243.4 -2.7 -0.22 1284.45 658.0 102212.5 Power Finance Corp 251.65 -0.2 -0.08 258.15 80.68 83047.06 SBI Cards & Payment Services 805.7 5.55 0.69 932.35 690.9 76225.21 Shriram Finance 1874.25 7.6 0.41 1974.95 1172.0 70177.03

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Bajaj Finance stock today was ₹8057.15 and the high price was ₹8162.

Top active options for Bajaj Finance Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 17 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹147.35 (+7.4%) & ₹103.5 (+7.31%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 17 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹148.8 (-16.92%) & ₹101.45 (-20.56%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8095, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹8032.75 The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹8095, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 62.25. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value by 0.77% and has gained ₹62.25 compared to its previous trading session. Click here for Bajaj Finance News

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 8082.7 as against previous close of 8054.95 Bajaj Finance, currently trading at a spot price of 8101, has a bid price of 8122.3 and an offer price of 8123.85. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 125 each. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4278000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹8072.75 and the high price is ₹8162.

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8100.7, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹8032.75 The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹8100.7, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 67.95. This means that the stock has increased by 0.85% from its previous price and has gained 67.95 points in value.

Top active options for Bajaj Finance Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 17 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹166.5 (+21.36%) & ₹119.0 (+23.38%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 17 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹91.55 (-28.31%) & ₹135.95 (-24.09%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8111.25, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹8032.75 The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹8111.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 78.5, which means the stock has gained 78.5 points.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Bajaj Finance reached a low of ₹8072.75 and a high of ₹8162 on the current day.

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 8082.7 as against previous close of 8054.95 Bajaj Finance, currently trading at a spot price of 8115, has a bid price of 8129.0 and an offer price of 8133.15. The stock has an offer quantity of 125 and a bid quantity of 250. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is at 4276875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8032.75, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹8049.7 The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹8032.75. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -16.95, which means the stock has decreased by this amount. Click here for Bajaj Finance Profit Loss

Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Preview: Net profit likely to rise 34% YoY; margin to compress Bajaj Finance’s net profit in the quarter ended September 2023 is expected to jump around 34% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,725 crore. On a sequential basis, net profit is likely to see a growth of 8.5%. https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/bajaj-finance-q2-results-preview-net-profit-likely-to-rise-34-yoy-margin-to-compress-11697512155861.html

Bajaj Finance acquires 26% stake in Pennant Technologies for ₹267.50 crore https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/bajaj-finance-acquires-26-stake-in-pennant-technologies-for-267-50-crore-11697512533940.html

Q2 results today: Bajaj Finance, Tata Elxsi, L&T Technology, others to announce earnings https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q2-results-bajaj-finance-tata-elxsi-l-t-technology-others-to-announce-earnings-today-11697511952564.html