Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at 8091.35, up 0.73% from yesterday's 8032.75

17 Oct 2023
Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 8032.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8091.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, the open price of Bajaj Finance was 8040, the close price was 8049.7, the high was 8069.8, and the low was 7985.55. The market capitalization of the company is 486,087.56 crore. The 52-week high is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 18,315 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹8091.35, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹8032.75

Bajaj Finance stock closed at 8091.35, up 0.73% from the previous day's closing price of 8032.75. This represents a net change of 58.6.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance8091.3558.60.738190.05487.25489058.05
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1244.05-2.05-0.161284.45658.0102265.93
Power Finance Corp251.45-0.4-0.16258.1580.6882981.06
SBI Cards & Payment Services805.04.850.61932.35690.976158.99
Shriram Finance1889.9523.31.251974.951172.070764.88
The current day's low price for Bajaj Finance stock is 8057.15, while the high price is 8162.

17 Oct 2023, 03:44 PM IST Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 8082.7 as against previous close of 8054.95

Bajaj Finance is a stock trading at a spot price of 8102. The bid price is 8125.15, and the offer price is 8127.95. The offer quantity is 125, and the bid quantity is also 125. The stock has an open interest of 4404750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The 52-week low price of Bajaj Finance Ltd stock is 5485.7, while the 52-week high price is 8192.0.

17 Oct 2023, 03:07 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8094, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹8032.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 8094, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 61.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.76% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 61.25.

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 17 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 153.65 (+11.99%) & 107.7 (+11.66%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 17 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 138.6 (-22.61%) & 93.0 (-27.17%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 8088.5. It has experienced a percent change of 0.69, which corresponds to a net change of 55.75.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance8087.955.150.698190.05487.25488849.52
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1242.15-3.95-0.321284.45658.0102109.74
Power Finance Corp251.5-0.35-0.14258.1580.6882997.56
SBI Cards & Payment Services806.156.00.75932.35690.976267.79
Shriram Finance1885.018.350.981974.951172.070579.54
The current day's low price of Bajaj Finance stock is 8057.15, while the high price is 8162.

Bajaj Finance, a leading financial services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 8096.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 8121.45, while the offer price stands at 8123.55. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 125. The stock has a significant open interest of 4,393,500, indicating strong investor interest and potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 8087.8, which represents a 0.69% increase. The net change in the stock price is 55.05.

DaysValue
5 Days8054.19
10 Days7992.06
20 Days7810.57
50 Days7439.99
100 Days7347.14
300 Days6732.36
Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 17 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 149.5 (+8.97%) & 104.75 (+8.61%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 17 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 137.35 (-23.31%) & 94.15 (-26.27%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 8084.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 51.35, suggesting a positive movement.

The current day's low price of Bajaj Finance stock is 8057.15, while the high price is 8162.

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 8074.2. The bid price is 8100.65, with a bid quantity of 250. The offer price is 8103.0, with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4338125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 8077, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 44.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance8068.2535.50.448190.05487.25487661.84
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1243.4-2.7-0.221284.45658.0102212.5
Power Finance Corp251.65-0.2-0.08258.1580.6883047.06
SBI Cards & Payment Services805.75.550.69932.35690.976225.21
Shriram Finance1874.257.60.411974.951172.070177.03
The low price of Bajaj Finance stock today was 8057.15 and the high price was 8162.

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 17 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 147.35 (+7.4%) & 103.5 (+7.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 17 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 148.8 (-16.92%) & 101.45 (-20.56%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 8095, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 62.25. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value by 0.77% and has gained 62.25 compared to its previous trading session.

Bajaj Finance, currently trading at a spot price of 8101, has a bid price of 8122.3 and an offer price of 8123.85. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 125 each. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4278000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The current day's low price of Bajaj Finance stock is 8072.75 and the high price is 8162.

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 8100.7, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 67.95. This means that the stock has increased by 0.85% from its previous price and has gained 67.95 points in value.

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 17 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 166.5 (+21.36%) & 119.0 (+23.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 17 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 91.55 (-28.31%) & 135.95 (-24.09%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 8111.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 78.5, which means the stock has gained 78.5 points.

The stock price of Bajaj Finance reached a low of 8072.75 and a high of 8162 on the current day.

Bajaj Finance, currently trading at a spot price of 8115, has a bid price of 8129.0 and an offer price of 8133.15. The stock has an offer quantity of 125 and a bid quantity of 250. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is at 4276875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 8032.75. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -16.95, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

17 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Preview: Net profit likely to rise 34% YoY; margin to compress

Bajaj Finance’s net profit in the quarter ended September 2023 is expected to jump around 34% year-on-year (YoY) to 3,725 crore. On a sequential basis, net profit is likely to see a growth of 8.5%.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/bajaj-finance-q2-results-preview-net-profit-likely-to-rise-34-yoy-margin-to-compress-11697512155861.html

17 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance acquires 26% stake in Pennant Technologies for ₹267.50 crore

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/bajaj-finance-acquires-26-stake-in-pennant-technologies-for-267-50-crore-11697512533940.html

17 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Q2 results today: Bajaj Finance, Tata Elxsi, L&T Technology, others to announce earnings

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q2-results-bajaj-finance-tata-elxsi-l-t-technology-others-to-announce-earnings-today-11697511952564.html

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on the BSE had a volume of 18,315 shares and closed at a price of 8,049.7.

