Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares decline in trading today

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7008 and closed at ₹6979.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹7017.8 and the low was ₹6904.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹418748.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 15507 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.84%
|3 Months
|-3.85%
|6 Months
|7.55%
|YTD
|5.29%
|1 Year
|-8.02%
Bajaj Finance Live Updates
BAJAJ FINANCE
Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6919.95, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹6979.45
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹6919.95, with a net change of -59.5. This represents a percent change of -0.85.
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6979.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 15,507. The closing price for the stock was ₹6,979.45.
