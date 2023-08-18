Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares decline in trading today

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7008 and closed at ₹6979.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹7017.8 and the low was ₹6904.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹418748.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 15507 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.84%
|3 Months
|-3.85%
|6 Months
|7.55%
|YTD
|5.29%
|1 Year
|-8.02%
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹6919.95, with a net change of -59.5. This represents a percent change of -0.85.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 15,507. The closing price for the stock was ₹6,979.45.
