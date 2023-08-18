Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 6979.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6919.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7008 and closed at 6979.45. The stock's high for the day was 7017.8 and the low was 6904.05. The market capitalization of the company is 418748.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 15507 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:38 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.84%
3 Months-3.85%
6 Months7.55%
YTD5.29%
1 Year-8.02%
18 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6919.95, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹6979.45

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 6919.95, with a net change of -59.5. This represents a percent change of -0.85.

18 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6979.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 15,507. The closing price for the stock was 6,979.45.

