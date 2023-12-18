Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 7517.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7573.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had an opening price of 7500.1 and a closing price of 7467.45. The stock had a high of 7525 and a low of 7445.5. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 464,205.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,404 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7573.85, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹7517.6

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7573.85, and it has experienced a positive percent change of 0.75. This translates to a net change of 56.25.

18 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.84%
3 Months-4.81%
6 Months4.33%
YTD14.29%
1 Year13.43%
18 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7530.05, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹7517.6

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7530.05. There has been a 0.17% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.45.

18 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7467.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Bajaj Finance was 25,404 shares, with a closing price of 7,467.45.

