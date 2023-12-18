Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees gains in today's trading session

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had an opening price of ₹7500.1 and a closing price of ₹7467.45. The stock had a high of ₹7525 and a low of ₹7445.5. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹464,205.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,404 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7573.85, and it has experienced a positive percent change of 0.75. This translates to a net change of 56.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.84%
|3 Months
|-4.81%
|6 Months
|4.33%
|YTD
|14.29%
|1 Year
|13.43%
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7530.05. There has been a 0.17% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹12.45.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Bajaj Finance was 25,404 shares, with a closing price of ₹7,467.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!