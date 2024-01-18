Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7300 and closed at ₹7472.7. The stock reached a high of ₹7475 and a low of ₹7300. The market capitalization of the company was ₹454,297.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹8190, while the 52-week low was ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 47,683 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.