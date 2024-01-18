Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 7472.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7357.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7300 and closed at 7472.7. The stock reached a high of 7475 and a low of 7300. The market capitalization of the company was 454,297.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 8190, while the 52-week low was 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 47,683 shares.

18 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7472.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance recorded a volume of 47,683 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 7,472.7.

