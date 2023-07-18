Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:34 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 7507.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7458 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7481.05 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 7540.75 and a low of 7443. The market capitalization of the company stands at 454,163.51 crore. In the past year, the stock reached a high of 7999.9 and a low of 5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 12,479 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7458, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹7507.95

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7458, which represents a decrease of 0.67%. The net change in the stock price is -49.95.

18 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7491.75, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹7507.95

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7491.75. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -16.2, which means the stock has dropped by 16.2 points. Overall, this suggests a slight decline in the stock's value.

18 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7502.8, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹7507.95

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7502.8 with a percentage change of -0.07 and a net change of -5.15. This suggests that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7487.75, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹7507.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7487.75. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.2, indicating a decrease of 20.2 in the stock price.

Click here for Bajaj Finance Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7469.3, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹7507.95

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7469.3. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.51%, resulting in a net change of -38.65.

18 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7480.95, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹7507.95

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7480.95. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -27, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 27. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7495, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹7507.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7495, with a percent change of -0.17. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.95, which means that the stock price has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7490.1, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹7507.95

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7490.1. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -17.85, which represents the amount the stock has decreased in value.

Click here for Bajaj Finance Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7486.95, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹7507.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7486.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -21, suggesting a decrease of 21. Overall, the stock price of Bajaj Finance has decreased slightly in this particular period.

18 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7532.4, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹7507.95

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7532.4, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 24.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% from the previous trading session and has gained a net value of 24.45.

18 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7507.95, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹7481

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7507.95, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 26.95. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.36% and the net change is an increase of 26.95.

18 Jul 2023, 08:23 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7481 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,479. The closing price for the day was 7,481.

