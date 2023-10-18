Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹7871.1, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹8091.35

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹8094.95, reached a high of ₹8162, and a low of ₹8057.15. The stock closed at ₹8032.75. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹489633.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 17467 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹7871.1, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹8091.35 Today, the closing price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7871.1, which represents a decrease of 2.72% or a net change of -220.25 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹8091.35.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 7871.1 -220.25 -2.72 8190.0 5487.25 475745.68 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1216.0 -27.7 -2.23 1284.45 658.0 99960.11 Power Finance Corp 245.85 -5.6 -2.23 258.15 80.68 81133.0 SBI Cards & Payment Services 799.15 -5.7 -0.71 932.35 690.9 75605.53 Shriram Finance 1860.75 -27.55 -1.46 1974.95 1172.0 69671.56

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7850.2, while the high price is ₹8086.4.

Bajaj Finance Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Bajaj Finance Ltd stock stands at 5485.7, while the 52-week high price is 8192.

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7873.7, down -2.69% from yesterday's ₹8091.35 The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the stock price is ₹7873.7, with a percent change of -2.69 and a net change of -217.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.69% or ₹217.65.

Top active options for Bajaj Finance Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹39.2 (-75.21%) & ₹23.9 (-78.58%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹7900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹165.55 (+75.65%) & ₹106.8 (+71.43%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 8091.35 58.6 0.73 8190.0 5487.25 489058.05 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1244.05 -2.05 -0.16 1284.45 658.0 102265.93 Power Finance Corp 251.45 -0.4 -0.16 258.15 80.68 82981.06 SBI Cards & Payment Services 805.0 4.85 0.61 932.35 690.9 76158.99 Shriram Finance 1889.95 23.3 1.25 1974.95 1172.0 70764.88

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8091.35, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹8032.75 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹8091.35. It has experienced a 0.73% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 58.6.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹8057.15, while the high price is ₹8162.

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8091.35, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹8032.75 The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹8091.35, which represents a 0.73% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 58.6 units.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 8055.45 10 Days 8014.39 20 Days 7837.58 50 Days 7456.60 100 Days 7359.68 300 Days 6739.20

Top active options for Bajaj Finance Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹48.7 (-69.2%) & ₹29.05 (-73.97%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹7900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹140.85 (+49.44%) & ₹87.0 (+39.65%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹8057.15, while the high price is ₹8162.

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8091.35, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹8032.75 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹8091.35 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 58.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% or 58.6 points compared to the previous trading session.

Bajaj Finance Live Updates BAJAJ FINANCE More Information

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 8091.35 58.6 0.73 8190.0 5487.25 489058.05 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1244.05 -2.05 -0.16 1284.45 658.0 102265.93 Power Finance Corp 251.45 -0.4 -0.16 258.15 80.68 82981.06 SBI Cards & Payment Services 805.0 4.85 0.61 932.35 690.9 76158.99 Shriram Finance 1889.95 23.3 1.25 1974.95 1172.0 70764.88

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 8060.05 as against previous close of 8119.5 Bajaj Finance, currently trading at a spot price of 8093, has a bid price of 7937.35 and an offer price of 7939.5. The bid quantity stands at 125, while the offer quantity is 250. The stock's open interest is recorded at 4,567,875 contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Q2 results review: Bajaj Finance versus Jio Financial - What should you buy post earnings? https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/q2-results-review-bajaj-finance-versus-jio-financial-what-should-you-buy-post-earnings-11697611747083.html

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8091.35, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹8032.75 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹8091.35. This represents a net change of 58.6, which is an increase of 0.73%.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Bajaj Finance stock was ₹8057.15, while the high price reached ₹8162.

Top active options for Bajaj Finance Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 18 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹47.2 (-70.15%) & ₹27.65 (-75.22%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 18 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹7900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹149.7 (+58.83%) & ₹93.45 (+50.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8091.35, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹8032.75 The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹8091.35, with a net change of 58.6 and a percent change of 0.73. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.73% or ₹58.6.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 8091.35 58.6 0.73 8190.0 5487.25 489058.05 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1244.05 -2.05 -0.16 1284.45 658.0 102265.93 Power Finance Corp 251.45 -0.4 -0.16 258.15 80.68 82981.06 SBI Cards & Payment Services 805.0 4.85 0.61 932.35 690.9 76158.99 Shriram Finance 1889.95 23.3 1.25 1974.95 1172.0 70764.88

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 8060.05 as against previous close of 8119.5 Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 8093. The bid price is 7955.0, with a bid quantity of 500, while the offer price is 7956.5, with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4521625. This data indicates the current trading situation for the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Bajaj Finance stock was ₹8057.15, while the high price was ₹8162.

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8091.35, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹8032.75 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹8091.35, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 58.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% or ₹58.6.

Top active options for Bajaj Finance Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 18 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹64.0 (-59.52%) & ₹37.65 (-66.26%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 18 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹7900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹111.95 (+18.78%) & ₹66.15 (+6.18%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 8091.35 58.6 0.73 8190.0 5487.25 489058.05 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1244.05 -2.05 -0.16 1284.45 658.0 102265.93 Power Finance Corp 251.45 -0.4 -0.16 258.15 80.68 82981.06 SBI Cards & Payment Services 805.0 4.85 0.61 932.35 690.9 76158.99 Shriram Finance 1889.95 23.3 1.25 1974.95 1172.0 70764.88

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8091.35, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹8032.75 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹8,091.35. It has experienced a 0.73% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 58.6 points.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Bajaj Finance stock was ₹8057.15, while the high price reached ₹8162.

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 8060.05 as against previous close of 8119.5 Bajaj Finance is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 8093. The bid price is 8005.1, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 8007.0, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 125. Additionally, the stock has an open interest of 4,378,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finance Live Updates BAJAJ FINANCE More Information

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8091.35, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹8032.75 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹8091.35, which represents a 0.73% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 58.6. Click here for Bajaj Finance Profit Loss

Bajaj Finance share price drops over 2% post Q2 results; what should you do? Here's what top brokerages say https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/bajaj-finance-share-price-drops-over-2-post-q2-results-what-should-you-do-heres-what-top-brokerages-say-11697601611936.html

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.12% 3 Months 9.67% 6 Months 36.81% YTD 23.08% 1 Year 10.03%

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8091.35, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹8032.75 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹8091.35 with a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 58.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 58.6 points.

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8032.75 on last trading day On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 17,467 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹8,032.75.