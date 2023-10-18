Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at 7871.1, down -2.72% from yesterday's 8091.35

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹8094.95, reached a high of ₹8162, and a low of ₹8057.15. The stock closed at ₹8032.75. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹489633.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 17467 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Finance
|7871.1
|-220.25
|-2.72
|8190.0
|5487.25
|475745.68
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1216.0
|-27.7
|-2.23
|1284.45
|658.0
|99960.11
|Power Finance Corp
|245.85
|-5.6
|-2.23
|258.15
|80.68
|81133.0
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|799.15
|-5.7
|-0.71
|932.35
|690.9
|75605.53
|Shriram Finance
|1860.75
|-27.55
|-1.46
|1974.95
|1172.0
|69671.56
The 52-week low price of Bajaj Finance Ltd stock stands at 5485.7, while the 52-week high price is 8192.
Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹39.2 (-75.21%) & ₹23.9 (-78.58%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹7900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹165.55 (+75.65%) & ₹106.8 (+71.43%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Finance
|8091.35
|58.6
|0.73
|8190.0
|5487.25
|489058.05
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1244.05
|-2.05
|-0.16
|1284.45
|658.0
|102265.93
|Power Finance Corp
|251.45
|-0.4
|-0.16
|258.15
|80.68
|82981.06
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|805.0
|4.85
|0.61
|932.35
|690.9
|76158.99
|Shriram Finance
|1889.95
|23.3
|1.25
|1974.95
|1172.0
|70764.88
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|8055.45
|10 Days
|8014.39
|20 Days
|7837.58
|50 Days
|7456.60
|100 Days
|7359.68
|300 Days
|6739.20
Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹48.7 (-69.2%) & ₹29.05 (-73.97%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹7900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹140.85 (+49.44%) & ₹87.0 (+39.65%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Finance
|8091.35
|58.6
|0.73
|8190.0
|5487.25
|489058.05
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1244.05
|-2.05
|-0.16
|1284.45
|658.0
|102265.93
|Power Finance Corp
|251.45
|-0.4
|-0.16
|258.15
|80.68
|82981.06
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|805.0
|4.85
|0.61
|932.35
|690.9
|76158.99
|Shriram Finance
|1889.95
|23.3
|1.25
|1974.95
|1172.0
|70764.88
Bajaj Finance, currently trading at a spot price of 8093, has a bid price of 7937.35 and an offer price of 7939.5. The bid quantity stands at 125, while the offer quantity is 250. The stock's open interest is recorded at 4,567,875 contracts.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/q2-results-review-bajaj-finance-versus-jio-financial-what-should-you-buy-post-earnings-11697611747083.html
Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 18 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹47.2 (-70.15%) & ₹27.65 (-75.22%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 18 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹7900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹149.7 (+58.83%) & ₹93.45 (+50.0%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Finance
|8091.35
|58.6
|0.73
|8190.0
|5487.25
|489058.05
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1244.05
|-2.05
|-0.16
|1284.45
|658.0
|102265.93
|Power Finance Corp
|251.45
|-0.4
|-0.16
|258.15
|80.68
|82981.06
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|805.0
|4.85
|0.61
|932.35
|690.9
|76158.99
|Shriram Finance
|1889.95
|23.3
|1.25
|1974.95
|1172.0
|70764.88
Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 8093. The bid price is 7955.0, with a bid quantity of 500, while the offer price is 7956.5, with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4521625. This data indicates the current trading situation for the stock.
Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 18 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹64.0 (-59.52%) & ₹37.65 (-66.26%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 18 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹7900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹111.95 (+18.78%) & ₹66.15 (+6.18%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Finance
|8091.35
|58.6
|0.73
|8190.0
|5487.25
|489058.05
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1244.05
|-2.05
|-0.16
|1284.45
|658.0
|102265.93
|Power Finance Corp
|251.45
|-0.4
|-0.16
|258.15
|80.68
|82981.06
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|805.0
|4.85
|0.61
|932.35
|690.9
|76158.99
|Shriram Finance
|1889.95
|23.3
|1.25
|1974.95
|1172.0
|70764.88
Bajaj Finance is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 8093. The bid price is 8005.1, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 8007.0, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 125. Additionally, the stock has an open interest of 4,378,000.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/bajaj-finance-share-price-drops-over-2-post-q2-results-what-should-you-do-heres-what-top-brokerages-say-11697601611936.html
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.12%
|3 Months
|9.67%
|6 Months
|36.81%
|YTD
|23.08%
|1 Year
|10.03%
On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 17,467 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹8,032.75.
