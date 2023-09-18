comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock plummets in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 7493.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7491.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj FinancePremium
Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7500 and closed at 7492.55. The stock had a high of 7566.85 and a low of 7458.75. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 453,607.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 10:12:26 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7491.45, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹7493.4

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7491.45. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.95, suggesting a decrease of 1.95 in the stock price.

18 Sep 2023, 10:07:52 AM IST

Bajaj Finance September futures opened at 7515.5 as against previous close of 7518.9

Bajaj Finance, a leading non-banking financial company in India, has a spot price of 7505.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 7518.1, while the offer price is 7521.8. The offer quantity stands at 250, indicating the number of shares available for sale, whereas the bid quantity is 125, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The stock has an open interest of 4040375, suggesting the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Sep 2023, 09:40:07 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7519.4, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹7493.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7519.4. It has experienced a 0.35 percent change, with a net change of 26. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Sep 2023, 09:38:52 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.1%
3 Months-2.82%
6 Months30.7%
YTD13.95%
1 Year1.43%
18 Sep 2023, 09:30:35 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

18 Sep 2023, 09:11:26 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7482, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹7493.4

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7482, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -11.4. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.15% and has decreased by 11.4. It is important to note that this data is dynamic and can change throughout the trading day.

18 Sep 2023, 08:17:27 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7492.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,860. The closing price for the day was 7,492.55.

