Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7500 and closed at ₹7492.55. The stock had a high of ₹7566.85 and a low of ₹7458.75. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹453,607.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,860 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7491.45, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹7493.4 The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7491.45. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.95, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.95 in the stock price.

Bajaj Finance September futures opened at 7515.5 as against previous close of 7518.9 Bajaj Finance, a leading non-banking financial company in India, has a spot price of 7505.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 7518.1, while the offer price is 7521.8. The offer quantity stands at 250, indicating the number of shares available for sale, whereas the bid quantity is 125, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The stock has an open interest of 4040375, suggesting the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.1% 3 Months -2.82% 6 Months 30.7% YTD 13.95% 1 Year 1.43%

