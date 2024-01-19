Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹7331.45 and closed at ₹7357.15. The stock reached a high of ₹7346.3 and a low of ₹7232.95. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹448,607.55 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 60,838 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.