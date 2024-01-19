Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 7357.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7265 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 7331.45 and closed at 7357.15. The stock reached a high of 7346.3 and a low of 7232.95. The company's market capitalization stands at 448,607.55 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 60,838 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7357.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Bajaj Finance shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 60,838 shares. The closing price of these shares was 7,357.15.

