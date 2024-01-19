Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹7331.45 and closed at ₹7357.15. The stock reached a high of ₹7346.3 and a low of ₹7232.95. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹448,607.55 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 60,838 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7357.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of Bajaj Finance shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 60,838 shares. The closing price of these shares was ₹7,357.15.