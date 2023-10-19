Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Drops in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 7871.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7806.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at a price of 8080.95 and closed at 8091.35. The stock reached a high of 8086.4 and a low of 7850.2. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is currently 476,305.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33191 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7806.6, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹7871.1

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7806.6. It has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.82. The net change in price is -64.5.

19 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.91%
3 Months5.64%
6 Months32.26%
YTD19.64%
1 Year6.44%
19 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7859.95, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹7871.1

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7859.95. The percent change is -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -11.15, meaning that the stock has decreased by 11.15.

19 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8091.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,191. The closing price for the stock was 8,091.35.

