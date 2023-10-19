Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Drops in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at a price of ₹8080.95 and closed at ₹8091.35. The stock reached a high of ₹8086.4 and a low of ₹7850.2. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is currently ₹476,305.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33191 shares on the BSE.
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7806.6. It has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.82. The net change in price is -64.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.91%
|3 Months
|5.64%
|6 Months
|32.26%
|YTD
|19.64%
|1 Year
|6.44%
The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7859.95. The percent change is -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -11.15, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹11.15.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,191. The closing price for the stock was ₹8,091.35.
