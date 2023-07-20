Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 20 Jul 2023
Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 2.2 %. The stock closed at 7419.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7582.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bajaj Finance had an open price of ₹7421.1 and a close price of ₹7419.25. The stock reached a high of ₹7598.65 and a low of ₹7421.1. The market capitalization was ₹458657.99 cr. The 52-week high and low were ₹7999.9 and ₹5487.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 24176 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jul 2023, 08:25:52 AM IST
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7419.25 yesterday
