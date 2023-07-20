comScore
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 20 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 2.2 %. The stock closed at 7419.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7582.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance had an open price of 7421.1 and a close price of 7419.25. The stock reached a high of 7598.65 and a low of 7421.1. The market capitalization was 458657.99 cr. The 52-week high and low were 7999.9 and 5487.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 24176 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 08:25:52 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7419.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, a total of 24,176 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 7,419.25.

