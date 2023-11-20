Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹7150 and closed at ₹7365.85. The stock reached a high of ₹7260.55 and a low of ₹7122.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹445,785.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 98,367 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7365.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, a total of 98,367 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹7,365.85.