Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹7150 and closed at ₹7365.85. The stock reached a high of ₹7260.55 and a low of ₹7122.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹445,785.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 98,367 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.