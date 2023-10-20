Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Plummets Amid Market Downturn

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7859.95 and closed at ₹7871.1. The stock reached a high of ₹7922.15 and a low of ₹7733.6. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is currently ₹474,580.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finance was 68073 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.