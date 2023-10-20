Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Plummets Amid Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 7842.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7792 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7859.95 and closed at 7871.1. The stock reached a high of 7922.15 and a low of 7733.6. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is currently 474,580.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finance was 68073 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7792, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹7842.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7792. There has been a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -50.6. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by 0.65% and the decrease in value is 50.6.

20 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.16%
3 Months6.28%
6 Months32.62%
YTD19.26%
1 Year6.25%
20 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7815, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹7842.6

The summary of the current data of Bajaj Finance stock is as follows:- Price: The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7815.- Percent Change: The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.35%.- Net Change: The stock has decreased by 27.6 points.

20 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7871.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 68,073. The closing price for the day was 7,871.1.

