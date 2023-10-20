Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Plummets Amid Market Downturn

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7859.95 and closed at ₹7871.1. The stock reached a high of ₹7922.15 and a low of ₹7733.6. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is currently ₹474,580.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finance was 68073 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7792. There has been a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -50.6. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by 0.65% and the decrease in value is 50.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.16%
|3 Months
|6.28%
|6 Months
|32.62%
|YTD
|19.26%
|1 Year
|6.25%
The summary of the current data of Bajaj Finance stock is as follows:- Price: The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7815.- Percent Change: The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.35%.- Net Change: The stock has decreased by 27.6 points.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 68,073. The closing price for the day was ₹7,871.1.
