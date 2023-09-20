Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finance was ₹7482, and the close price was ₹7493.4. The stock reached a high of ₹7560 and a low of ₹7464.6. The market capitalization was ₹456641.83 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹7999.9 and ₹5487.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29705 shares.
20 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST
