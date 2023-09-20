Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 7493.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7546.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finance was 7482, and the close price was 7493.4. The stock reached a high of 7560 and a low of 7464.6. The market capitalization was 456641.83 crore. The 52-week high and low were 7999.9 and 5487.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29705 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7493.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a BSE volume of 29,705 shares and closed at a price of 7,493.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.