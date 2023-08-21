Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 6919.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6861.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 6900 and closed at 6919.95. The stock reached a high of 6917.65 and a low of 6840.9. The market capitalization of the company is 415,223.56 crore. The 52-week high is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 54,407 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6861.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹6919.95

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 6861.7, which represents a decrease of 0.84% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -58.25.

21 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6919.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 54,407. The closing price for the stock was 6,919.95.

