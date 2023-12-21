Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 7489.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7415 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance had an open price of 7641.2 and a close price of 7632.45. The stock had a high of 7693.85 and a low of 7466.4. The market capitalization of the company was 462460.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 8190 and 5487.25 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 19418 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7415, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹7489.35

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the stock price is 7415, with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -74.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as market conditions fluctuate.

21 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.25%
3 Months-5.82%
6 Months3.99%
YTD13.97%
1 Year12.81%
21 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7420.4, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹7489.35

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that its price is 7420.4, which represents a decrease of 0.92% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -68.95, indicating a downward movement.

21 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7632.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, a total of 19,418 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 7,632.45.

