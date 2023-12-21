Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance had an open price of ₹7641.2 and a close price of ₹7632.45. The stock had a high of ₹7693.85 and a low of ₹7466.4. The market capitalization of the company was ₹462460.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹8190 and ₹5487.25 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 19418 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the stock price is ₹7415, with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -74.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as market conditions fluctuate.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.25%
|3 Months
|-5.82%
|6 Months
|3.99%
|YTD
|13.97%
|1 Year
|12.81%
The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that its price is ₹7420.4, which represents a decrease of 0.92% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -68.95, indicating a downward movement.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, a total of 19,418 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹7,632.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!