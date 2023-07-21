comScore
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 7595.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7558.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj FinancePremium
Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7585.05 and closed at 7595.05. The stock reached a high of 7600.0 and a low of 7537.0. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is currently 456,646.6624213 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 6335 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:18:31 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7558.25, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹7595.05

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price of the stock is 7558.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -36.8, suggesting a decrease of 36.8.

21 Jul 2023, 11:00:19 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7559, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹7595.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7559, with a net change of -36.05 and a percent change of -0.47. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 36.05 points, or 0.47% compared to the previous trading day.

Click here for Bajaj Finance Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 10:52:23 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7545, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹7595.05

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7545. There has been a percentage change of -0.66, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -50.05, which means the stock has decreased by 50.05.

21 Jul 2023, 10:34:39 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7561.3, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹7595.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7561.3, with a percent change of -0.44% and a net change of -33.75. This means that the stock has slightly decreased in value by 0.44%, resulting in a decrease of 33.75 per share.

21 Jul 2023, 10:15:52 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7549, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹7595.05

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7549. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -46.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 46.05.

21 Jul 2023, 10:14:55 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7595.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Bajaj Finance was 6335 shares, and the closing price was 7595.05.

