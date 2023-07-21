Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock plummets amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 7595.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7577.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7585.05 and closed at 7595.05. The stock reached a high of 7600 and a low of 7539. The market capitalization of the company is 458,778.97 crore. The 52-week high for Bajaj Finance is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 4304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7577.3, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹7595.05

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7577.3 with a percent change of -0.23. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.75, which means that the stock has decreased by that amount.

21 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7595.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance saw a volume of 4324 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was recorded at 7595.05.

