Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock plummets amid market downturn

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7585.05 and closed at ₹7595.05. The stock reached a high of ₹7600 and a low of ₹7539. The market capitalization of the company is ₹458,778.97 crore. The 52-week high for Bajaj Finance is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 4304 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7577.3 with a percent change of -0.23. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.75, which means that the stock has decreased by that amount.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance saw a volume of 4324 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was recorded at ₹7595.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!