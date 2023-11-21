Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares take a hit with negative trading

Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹7164 and closed at ₹7219.3 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹7239, while the lowest price was ₹7050. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹436,399.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8190 and ₹5487.25 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 41,827 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7084.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 7110.35, with a bid quantity of 125. The offer price is 7112.0, accompanied by an offer quantity of 125. The stock has a significant open interest of 6338250. Overall, Bajaj Finance appears to be a popular and actively traded stock in the market.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The stock price of Bajaj Finance reached a low of ₹7031.15 and a high of ₹7118.8.
The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7060. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.3, which means the stock has decreased by 7.3 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.21%
|3 Months
|-0.38%
|6 Months
|4.06%
|YTD
|7.5%
|1 Year
|4.08%
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7112.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.64, which corresponds to a net change of 45.45.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 41,827. The closing price for the stock was ₹7,219.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!