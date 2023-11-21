Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares take a hit with negative trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 7067.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7060 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 7164 and closed at 7219.3 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 7239, while the lowest price was 7050. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 436,399.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 8190 and 5487.25 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 41,827 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Bajaj Finance November futures opened at 7100.0 as against previous close of 7095.35

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7084.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 7110.35, with a bid quantity of 125. The offer price is 7112.0, accompanied by an offer quantity of 125. The stock has a significant open interest of 6338250. Overall, Bajaj Finance appears to be a popular and actively traded stock in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bajaj Finance reached a low of 7031.15 and a high of 7118.8.

21 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7060, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹7067.3

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7060. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.3, which means the stock has decreased by 7.3 points.

21 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.21%
3 Months-0.38%
6 Months4.06%
YTD7.5%
1 Year4.08%
21 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7112.75, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹7067.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7112.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.64, which corresponds to a net change of 45.45.

21 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7219.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 41,827. The closing price for the stock was 7,219.3.

