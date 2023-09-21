Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares tumble in today's trading

On the last day, Bajaj Finance's open price was ₹7499.95, the close price was ₹7546.15, the high was ₹7646.15, and the low was ₹7490. The company's market capitalization was ₹456,342.29 crore. The 52-week high was ₹7999.9, and the 52-week low was ₹5487.25. The total BSE volume for the day was 16,118 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7541.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.95, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.95 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 16,118 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹7,546.15.
