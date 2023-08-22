Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees gains in today's trading

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 2.7 %. The stock closed at 6861.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7046.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 6835 and closed at 6861.7. The stock reached a high of 7062.05 and a low of 6805 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 426,418.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 25,800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7046.7, up 2.7% from yesterday's ₹6861.7

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7046.7. There has been a 2.7% percent change, which equates to a net change of 185.

22 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6861.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on the BSE reported a trading volume of 25,800 shares. The closing price for the stock stood at 6861.7.

