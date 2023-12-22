Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 22 Dec 2023, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 7489.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7369.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Bajaj Finance opened at 7420.4 and closed at 7489.35. The highest price reached during the day was 7477.5, while the lowest price was 7307. The company's market capitalization is 455035.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 8190, and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 14740 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7489.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 14,740. The closing price for the day was 7,489.35.

