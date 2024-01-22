Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7300.1 and closed at ₹7320.35. The stock reached a high of ₹7386 and a low of ₹7291.3. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹450,852.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,153 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Bajaj Finance Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 22 Jan 10:44 were at strike price of ₹7400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹7500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹42.05 (-33.73%) & ₹25.0 (-28.57%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 22 Jan 10:44 were at strike price of ₹7300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹58.0 (-23.38%) & ₹5.8 (-55.73%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 7301.35 -19.0 -0.26 8190.0 5487.25 441308.8 Power Finance Corp 418.85 6.55 1.59 428.0 106.44 138224.76 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1260.4 -5.25 -0.41 1309.75 675.6 103609.97 Shriram Finance 2301.1 -1.85 -0.08 2335.0 1190.0 86159.46 SBI Cards & Payment Services 744.85 -4.5 -0.6 932.35 690.9 70468.35

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7301.35, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹7320.35 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7301.35, which represents a decrease of 0.26% from the previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -19, indicating a slight decline.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Bajaj Finance stock today was ₹7291.3, while the high price was ₹7386.

Bajaj Finance Live Updates BAJAJ FINANCE More Information

Bajaj Finance January futures opened at 7334.1 as against previous close of 7331.35 Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7301.3. The bid price is 7315.45 and the offer price is 7318.7. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4719625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7301.35, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹7320.35 As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7301.35. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19, suggesting a decline of ₹19 in the stock price.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.46% 3 Months -14.05% 6 Months -3.46% YTD -0.12% 1 Year 21.73%

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7301.35, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹7320.35 The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7301.35. It has experienced a decrease of 0.26% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -19. The stock price has slightly declined, indicating a negative trend in the market.

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7320.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on the BSE had a volume of 16,153 shares and closed at a price of ₹7,320.35.