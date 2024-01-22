 Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stocks Plummet in Trading Today | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stocks Plummet in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 7320.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7301.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price TodayPremium
Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7300.1 and closed at 7320.35. The stock reached a high of 7386 and a low of 7291.3. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 450,852.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,153 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:44:31 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 22 Jan 10:44 were at strike price of 7400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 7500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 42.05 (-33.73%) & 25.0 (-28.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 22 Jan 10:44 were at strike price of 7300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 7000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 58.0 (-23.38%) & 5.8 (-55.73%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:42:09 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7301.35-19.0-0.268190.05487.25441308.8
Power Finance Corp418.856.551.59428.0106.44138224.76
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1260.4-5.25-0.411309.75675.6103609.97
Shriram Finance2301.1-1.85-0.082335.01190.086159.46
SBI Cards & Payment Services744.85-4.5-0.6932.35690.970468.35
22 Jan 2024, 10:30:51 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7301.35, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹7320.35

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7301.35, which represents a decrease of 0.26% from the previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -19, indicating a slight decline.

22 Jan 2024, 10:17:30 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Finance stock today was 7291.3, while the high price was 7386.

22 Jan 2024, 10:07:19 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 10:06:31 AM IST

Bajaj Finance January futures opened at 7334.1 as against previous close of 7331.35

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7301.3. The bid price is 7315.45 and the offer price is 7318.7. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4719625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:51:23 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7301.35, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹7320.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7301.35. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19, suggesting a decline of 19 in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 09:31:09 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.46%
3 Months-14.05%
6 Months-3.46%
YTD-0.12%
1 Year21.73%
22 Jan 2024, 09:10:54 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7301.35, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹7320.35

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7301.35. It has experienced a decrease of 0.26% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -19. The stock price has slightly declined, indicating a negative trend in the market.

22 Jan 2024, 08:05:45 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7320.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on the BSE had a volume of 16,153 shares and closed at a price of 7,320.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App