Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 7067.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7104.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had an open price of 7098.65, a close price of 7067.3, a high of 7129.3, and a low of 7031.15. The market capitalization was recorded at 438,675.2 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 8190, while the 52-week low was 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,951 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7067.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a total volume of 23,951 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 7,067.3.

