Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Plummets as Market Turns Bearish

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7534.95 and closed at ₹7541.2. The stock had a high of ₹7583.5 and a low of ₹7424. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹452587.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹7999.9, and its 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 27661 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.11%
|3 Months
|1.65%
|6 Months
|28.31%
|YTD
|13.82%
|1 Year
|-2.68%
As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7479.15. It has experienced a decrease of 0.82% or a net change of -62.05.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Bajaj Finance on the BSE was 27,661 shares. The closing price of the stock on this day was ₹7,541.2.
