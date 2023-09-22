Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Plummets as Market Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 7541.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7479.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7534.95 and closed at 7541.2. The stock had a high of 7583.5 and a low of 7424. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 452587.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 7999.9, and its 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 27661 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.11%
3 Months1.65%
6 Months28.31%
YTD13.82%
1 Year-2.68%
22 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7479.15, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹7541.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7479.15. It has experienced a decrease of 0.82% or a net change of -62.05.

22 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7541.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Bajaj Finance on the BSE was 27,661 shares. The closing price of the stock on this day was 7,541.2.

