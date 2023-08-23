Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees decline in trading

The last day of Bajaj Finance saw an open price of ₹7050 and a close price of ₹7046.7. The stock had a high of ₹7153.15 and a low of ₹7050. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹427,656.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 20682 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7046.35, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹7067.15
The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that its price is ₹7046.35. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates
BAJAJ FINANCE
BAJAJ FINANCE
Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.74%
|3 Months
|-0.91%
|6 Months
|10.83%
|YTD
|7.52%
|1 Year
|-0.45%
Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7067.15, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹7046.7
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7067.15. There has been a 0.29% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 20.45.
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7046.7 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume of Bajaj Finance was 20682 shares, and the stock closed at ₹7046.7.
