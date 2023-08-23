Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees decline in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 7067.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7046.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

The last day of Bajaj Finance saw an open price of 7050 and a close price of 7046.7. The stock had a high of 7153.15 and a low of 7050. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 427,656.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 20682 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7046.35, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹7067.15

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that its price is 7046.35. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

23 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.74%
3 Months-0.91%
6 Months10.83%
YTD7.52%
1 Year-0.45%
23 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7067.15, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹7046.7

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7067.15. There has been a 0.29% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 20.45.

23 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7046.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Bajaj Finance was 20682 shares, and the stock closed at 7046.7.

