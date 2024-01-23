Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares plummet as investors sell off

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7340.1 and closed at ₹7301.35. The stock price reached a high of ₹7350 and a low of ₹7340.1. The company's market capitalization is ₹453,398.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3358 shares on the BSE.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7200.05 and the high price is ₹7350.
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7212.55, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹7301.35
The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7212.55, with a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -88.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.22% and has experienced a net decrease of ₹88.8.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Finance
|7235.0
|-66.35
|-0.91
|8190.0
|5487.25
|437298.47
|Power Finance Corp
|415.5
|-3.35
|-0.8
|428.0
|106.44
|137119.23
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1279.35
|18.0
|1.43
|1309.75
|675.6
|105167.73
|Shriram Finance
|2277.85
|-23.25
|-1.01
|2335.0
|1190.0
|85288.92
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|739.4
|-5.45
|-0.73
|932.35
|690.9
|69952.74
Top active options for Bajaj Finance
Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 23 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of ₹7400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹7500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹22.95 (-44.96%) & ₹9.85 (-57.91%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 23 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹7200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹6.3 (+2.44%) & ₹35.0 (+27.5%) respectively.
Bajaj Finance January futures opened at 7377.85 as against previous close of 7307.6
Bajaj Finance, a prominent stock, is currently trading at a spot price of 7320.6. The bid price stands at 7328.75, with a bid quantity of 125 shares. The offer price is 7332.0, and the offer quantity is 125 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 4,793,875 shares, indicating significant investor participation.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.36%
|3 Months
|-13.95%
|6 Months
|-3.7%
|YTD
|-0.36%
|1 Year
|24.59%
