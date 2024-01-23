 Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares plummet as investors sell off | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 23 2024 11:18:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.70 -0.15%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 244.70 3.14%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,444.20 -2.33%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,037.45 2.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.10 -0.35%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares plummet as investors sell off
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares plummet as investors sell off

7 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 7301.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7212.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price TodayPremium
Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7340.1 and closed at 7301.35. The stock price reached a high of 7350 and a low of 7340.1. The company's market capitalization is 453,398.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3358 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:19:28 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7200.05 and the high price is 7350.

23 Jan 2024, 11:14:37 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7212.55, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹7301.35

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7212.55, with a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -88.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.22% and has experienced a net decrease of 88.8.

Click here for Bajaj Finance Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 10:48:37 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7235.0-66.35-0.918190.05487.25437298.47
Power Finance Corp415.5-3.35-0.8428.0106.44137119.23
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1279.3518.01.431309.75675.6105167.73
Shriram Finance2277.85-23.25-1.012335.01190.085288.92
SBI Cards & Payment Services739.4-5.45-0.73932.35690.969952.74
23 Jan 2024, 10:46:05 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 23 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of 7400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 7500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 22.95 (-44.96%) & 9.85 (-57.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 23 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of 7000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 7200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 6.3 (+2.44%) & 35.0 (+27.5%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:33:02 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7278.7, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹7301.35

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7278.7. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -22.65, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

23 Jan 2024, 10:10:02 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Finance stock today is 7254.95 and the high price is 7350.

23 Jan 2024, 10:00:05 AM IST

Bajaj Finance January futures opened at 7377.85 as against previous close of 7307.6

Bajaj Finance, a prominent stock, is currently trading at a spot price of 7320.6. The bid price stands at 7328.75, with a bid quantity of 125 shares. The offer price is 7332.0, and the offer quantity is 125 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 4,793,875 shares, indicating significant investor participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 09:58:41 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7277.35, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹7301.35

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that its price is 7277.35. There has been a -0.33 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -24. This means that the stock price has decreased by 24 points.

23 Jan 2024, 09:52:43 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:38:51 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.36%
3 Months-13.95%
6 Months-3.7%
YTD-0.36%
1 Year24.59%
23 Jan 2024, 09:15:28 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7301.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a BSE volume of 4035 shares. The closing price for the stock was recorded at 7301.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App