Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares plummet as investors sell off

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7200.05 and the high price is ₹7350.

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7212.55, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹7301.35 The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7212.55, with a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -88.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.22% and has experienced a net decrease of ₹88.8. Click here for Bajaj Finance Dividend {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 7235.0 -66.35 -0.91 8190.0 5487.25 437298.47 Power Finance Corp 415.5 -3.35 -0.8 428.0 106.44 137119.23 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1279.35 18.0 1.43 1309.75 675.6 105167.73 Shriram Finance 2277.85 -23.25 -1.01 2335.0 1190.0 85288.92 SBI Cards & Payment Services 739.4 -5.45 -0.73 932.35 690.9 69952.74

Top active options for Bajaj Finance Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 23 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of ₹7400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹7500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹22.95 (-44.96%) & ₹9.85 (-57.91%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 23 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹7200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹6.3 (+2.44%) & ₹35.0 (+27.5%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7278.7, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹7301.35 The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7278.7. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -22.65, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Bajaj Finance stock today is ₹7254.95 and the high price is ₹7350. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finance January futures opened at 7377.85 as against previous close of 7307.6 Bajaj Finance, a prominent stock, is currently trading at a spot price of 7320.6. The bid price stands at 7328.75, with a bid quantity of 125 shares. The offer price is 7332.0, and the offer quantity is 125 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 4,793,875 shares, indicating significant investor participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7277.35, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹7301.35 The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that its price is ₹7277.35. There has been a -0.33 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -24. This means that the stock price has decreased by 24 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.36% 3 Months -13.95% 6 Months -3.7% YTD -0.36% 1 Year 24.59% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}