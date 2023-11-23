Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 7104.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7125.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, the stock of Bajaj Finance opened at 7099.95 and closed at 7104.15. The highest price reached during the day was 7174.7, while the lowest price was 7069.05. The market capitalization of the company is 440,018.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 8190 and 5487.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 33,153 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7104.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Bajaj Finance shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 33,153. The closing price for the shares was 7,104.15.

