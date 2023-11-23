Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day, the stock of Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7099.95 and closed at ₹7104.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹7174.7, while the lowest price was ₹7069.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹440,018.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8190 and ₹5487.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 33,153 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.