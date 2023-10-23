Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees green in the market as shares rise

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had an opening price of ₹7815 and a closing price of ₹7842.6. The stock reached a high of ₹7830 and a low of ₹7725. The market capitalization of the company is ₹470,426.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 231,708 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 7920.82 10 Days 7987.51 20 Days 7913.15 50 Days 7516.91 100 Days 7400.82 300 Days 6765.90

Top active options for Bajaj Finance Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹7900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹31.75 (-5.93%) & ₹14.25 (-26.17%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹7800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹7700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹65.5 (-16.98%) & ₹24.35 (-28.8%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 7778.0 as against previous close of 7782.55 Bajaj Finance is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 7819.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 7819.95, while the offer price is 7822.45. The bid and offer quantities are both 250. The stock has a substantial open interest of 4011875.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 7821.15 54.85 0.71 8190.0 5487.25 472726.6 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1169.8 -17.6 -1.48 1284.45 658.0 96162.28 Power Finance Corp 244.55 -3.0 -1.21 258.15 80.68 80703.99 SBI Cards & Payment Services 774.4 -11.55 -1.47 932.35 690.9 73264.0 Shriram Finance 1897.95 23.35 1.25 1974.95 1172.0 71064.43

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 7843.0 76.7 0.99 8190.0 5487.25 474047.26 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1168.6 -18.8 -1.58 1284.45 658.0 96063.64 Power Finance Corp 244.65 -2.9 -1.17 258.15 80.68 80736.99 SBI Cards & Payment Services 779.05 -6.9 -0.88 932.35 690.9 73703.93 Shriram Finance 1897.15 22.55 1.2 1974.95 1172.0 71034.47

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 7778.0 as against previous close of 7782.55 Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7850.85. The bid price is 7855.9, and the offer price is 7859.6. The offer quantity is 125, while the bid quantity is 250. The stock has an open interest of 4068875.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 7826.5 60.2 0.78 8190.0 5487.25 473049.96 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1168.45 -18.95 -1.6 1284.45 658.0 96051.31 Power Finance Corp 245.7 -1.85 -0.75 258.15 80.68 81083.5 SBI Cards & Payment Services 782.0 -3.95 -0.5 932.35 690.9 73983.02 Shriram Finance 1896.35 21.75 1.16 1974.95 1172.0 71004.52

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 7778.0 as against previous close of 7782.55 Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7860. The bid price is 7865.5 and the offer price is 7867.75. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 125. The stock has a significant open interest of 4061250.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.51% 3 Months 4.49% 6 Months 30.84% YTD 18.16% 1 Year 4.53%

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7842.6 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 231,708. The closing price for the stock was ₹7,842.6.