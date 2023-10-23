Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees green in the market as shares rise

LIVE UPDATES
19 min read . 01:46 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 7766.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7835.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had an opening price of 7815 and a closing price of 7842.6. The stock reached a high of 7830 and a low of 7725. The market capitalization of the company is 470,426.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 231,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:46 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7835.5, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹7766.3

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7835.5, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 69.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.89% and has gained 69.2 points.

23 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days7920.82
10 Days7987.51
20 Days7913.15
50 Days7516.91
100 Days7400.82
300 Days6765.90
23 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 7900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 31.75 (-5.93%) & 14.25 (-26.17%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 7800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 7700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 65.5 (-16.98%) & 24.35 (-28.8%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7795, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹7766.3

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7795, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 28.7. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

Click here for Bajaj Finance Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bajaj Finance stock is 7766.3, while the high price is 7880.

23 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 7778.0 as against previous close of 7782.55

Bajaj Finance is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 7819.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 7819.95, while the offer price is 7822.45. The bid and offer quantities are both 250. The stock has a substantial open interest of 4011875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7821.1554.850.718190.05487.25472726.6
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1169.8-17.6-1.481284.45658.096162.28
Power Finance Corp244.55-3.0-1.21258.1580.6880703.99
SBI Cards & Payment Services774.4-11.55-1.47932.35690.973264.0
Shriram Finance1897.9523.351.251974.951172.071064.43
23 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7810, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹7766.3

Bajaj Finance stock currently has a price of 7810. It has experienced a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 43.7.

Click here for Bajaj Finance AGM

23 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bajaj Finance reached a low price of 7766.3 and a high price of 7880 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 7900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 45.0 (+33.33%) & 21.25 (+10.1%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 7800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 7700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 44.0 (-44.23%) & 15.0 (-56.14%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7840, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹7766.3

Bajaj Finance stock is currently priced at 7840, representing a percent change of 0.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 73.7, which means the stock has gained 73.7 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

23 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7843.076.70.998190.05487.25474047.26
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1168.6-18.8-1.581284.45658.096063.64
Power Finance Corp244.65-2.9-1.17258.1580.6880736.99
SBI Cards & Payment Services779.05-6.9-0.88932.35690.973703.93
Shriram Finance1897.1522.551.21974.951172.071034.47
23 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 7778.0 as against previous close of 7782.55

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7850.85. The bid price is 7855.9, and the offer price is 7859.6. The offer quantity is 125, while the bid quantity is 250. The stock has an open interest of 4068875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bajaj Finance stock is 7766.3, while the high price is 7880.

23 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7850.25, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹7766.3

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7850.25, with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 83.95. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, increasing by 1.08% or 83.95.

23 Oct 2023, 10:51 AM IST Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 23 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 7900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 40.8 (+20.89%) & 19.3 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 23 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 7800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 7700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 49.2 (-37.64%) & 17.15 (-49.85%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7826.560.20.788190.05487.25473049.96
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1168.45-18.95-1.61284.45658.096051.31
Power Finance Corp245.7-1.85-0.75258.1580.6881083.5
SBI Cards & Payment Services782.0-3.95-0.5932.35690.973983.02
Shriram Finance1896.3521.751.161974.951172.071004.52
23 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finance stock's low price for the day is 7766.3, while the high price is 7880.

23 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7829.6, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹7766.3

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7829.6, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 63.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 7778.0 as against previous close of 7782.55

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7860. The bid price is 7865.5 and the offer price is 7867.75. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 125. The stock has a significant open interest of 4061250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7865, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹7766.3

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the stock price is 7865. There has been a percent change of 1.27, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 98.7, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively with a slight increase in value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.51%
3 Months4.49%
6 Months30.84%
YTD18.16%
1 Year4.53%
23 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7831.25, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹7766.3

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock is as follows: - Price: 7831.25 - Percent Change: 0.84 - Net Change: 64.95 This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.84% or 64.95.

23 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7842.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 231,708. The closing price for the stock was 7,842.6.

