Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM ISTLivemint
Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 7067.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7118.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7099.95 and closed at ₹7067.15. The stock's high for the day was ₹7145, while the low was ₹7003.95. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹430,760.33 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. On the BSE, there were 18,793 shares traded for Bajaj Finance.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:09:25 AM IST
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7067.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 18,793. The closing price for the stock was ₹7,067.15.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!