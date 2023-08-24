Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7099.95 and closed at ₹7067.15. The stock's high for the day was ₹7145, while the low was ₹7003.95. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹430,760.33 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. On the BSE, there were 18,793 shares traded for Bajaj Finance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.