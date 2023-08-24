Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 7067.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7118.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7099.95 and closed at 7067.15. The stock's high for the day was 7145, while the low was 7003.95. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 430,760.33 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. On the BSE, there were 18,793 shares traded for Bajaj Finance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7067.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 18,793. The closing price for the stock was 7,067.15.

