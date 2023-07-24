Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees positive trading day

Bajaj Finance's stock had a slightly positive day on the stock market, with an open price of ₹7585.05 and a close price of ₹7595.05. The stock reached a high of ₹7654.6 and a low of ₹7537. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹458,661.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23320 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7606.95, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹7582.3
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7606.95, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 24.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% or ₹24.65.
Click here for Bajaj Finance Profit Loss
Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7612.85, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹7582.3
The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that its price is ₹7612.85 with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 30.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.4% and has gained 30.55 points. Overall, this data suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates
BAJAJ FINANCE
BAJAJ FINANCE
Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7622.05, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹7582.3
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7622.05. It has experienced a 0.52% percent change, with a net change of 39.75.
Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7582.3, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹7595.05
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7582.3. The stock has experienced a slight decrease of 0.17% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -12.75.
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7595.05 yesterday
On the last day of Bajaj Finance's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,320. The closing price of the shares was ₹7,595.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!