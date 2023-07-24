Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees positive trading day

Bajaj Finance's stock had a slightly positive day on the stock market, with an open price of ₹7585.05 and a close price of ₹7595.05. The stock reached a high of ₹7654.6 and a low of ₹7537. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹458,661.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23320 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.