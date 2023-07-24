Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 7582.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7606.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance's stock had a slightly positive day on the stock market, with an open price of 7585.05 and a close price of 7595.05. The stock reached a high of 7654.6 and a low of 7537. The company's market capitalization is currently at 458,661.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23320 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:53 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7606.95, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹7582.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7606.95, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 24.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% or 24.65.

Click here for Bajaj Finance Profit Loss

24 Jul 2023, 09:38 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7612.85, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹7582.3

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that its price is 7612.85 with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 30.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.4% and has gained 30.55 points. Overall, this data suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

24 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:23 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7622.05, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹7582.3

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7622.05. It has experienced a 0.52% percent change, with a net change of 39.75.

24 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7582.3, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹7595.05

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7582.3. The stock has experienced a slight decrease of 0.17% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -12.75.

24 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7595.05 yesterday

On the last day of Bajaj Finance's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,320. The closing price of the shares was 7,595.05.

