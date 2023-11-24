Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees bullish trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 7072.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7100 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 7145 and closed at 7125.9. The stock reached a high of 7161 and a low of 7058 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 436,878.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a volume of 13,933 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7100, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹7072.25

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7100, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 27.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.39% and has gained 27.75 points.

24 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7125.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 13,933 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 7,125.9.

