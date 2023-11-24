Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees bullish trading

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹7145 and closed at ₹7125.9. The stock reached a high of ₹7161 and a low of ₹7058 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹436,878.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a volume of 13,933 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7100, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 27.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.39% and has gained 27.75 points.
