Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees bullish trading today

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹7145 and closed at ₹7118.45. The stock reached a high of ₹7183.9 and a low of ₹7121.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹431,737.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 31,109 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Finance August futures opened at 7101.9 as against previous close of 7129.6 Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7264.1. The bid price is 7253.4 and the offer price is 7256.8. The offer quantity is 250 and the bid quantity is 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4282375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.09% 3 Months -1.07% 6 Months 15.08% YTD 8.55% 1 Year -0.55%

