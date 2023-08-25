Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 25 Aug 2023, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 7134.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7239 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 7145 and closed at 7118.45. The stock reached a high of 7183.9 and a low of 7121.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 431,737.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 31,109 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:05 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7239, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹7134.6

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7239. There has been a 1.46% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 104.4.

25 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance August futures opened at 7101.9 as against previous close of 7129.6

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7264.1. The bid price is 7253.4 and the offer price is 7256.8. The offer quantity is 250 and the bid quantity is 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4282375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7264.55, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹7134.6

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7264.55, with a percent change of 1.82 and a net change of 129.95. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, increasing by 1.82% or 129.95.

25 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.09%
3 Months-1.07%
6 Months15.08%
YTD8.55%
1 Year-0.55%
25 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7134.6, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹7118.45

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7134.6. It has experienced a 0.23% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 16.15.

25 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7118.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 31,109 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 7,118.45.

