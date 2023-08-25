Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees bullish trading today

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹7145 and closed at ₹7118.45. The stock reached a high of ₹7183.9 and a low of ₹7121.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹431,737.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 31,109 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.