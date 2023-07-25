Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:23 AM ISTLivemint
Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 7582.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7583.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at a price of ₹7582 and closed at a slightly higher price of ₹7582.3. The stock reached a high of ₹7643 and a low of ₹7558 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is currently at ₹458,895.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,103 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:23:10 AM IST
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7582.3 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 34,103. The closing price for the stock was ₹7,582.3.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!